No. 10/2022 - Managers transaction

Copenhagen, 2 September 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10/2022

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2022.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 0.82
Volume (s):100,000
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
100,000
  • Price
DKK 82,000, equivalent to DKK 0.82 per share
Date of the transaction:31 August 2022
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

