English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

02.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.09.2022

Date 02.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 13,947 Average price/share 44,6397 EUR Highest price/share 45.0400 EUR Lowest price/share 44.3300 EUR Total price 622,589.90 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 02.09.2022:

ORNBV 558,257

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment