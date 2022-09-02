Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for September is approximately 10% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $12.65 or 5% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh) Residential 15.259 Commercial 15.183 Industrial 14.902 Farm (Includes REA) 15.197 Irrigation 14.704 Oil & Gas 14.887 Lighting 12.546

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .