Touax: share capital and voting rights at August 31, 2022

DateTotal shares outstandingTotal voting rightsTotal exercisable voting rights*
August 31, 20227,011,547 

8,350,162

 		 

8,264,345

 

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

