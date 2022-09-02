Earnhardt Genesis Retailers Proud to Present a Large Donation to Free Arts Phoenix

PHOENIX, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale and Earnhardt Genesis of Gilbert - in conjunction with dealership peers and Genesis Motors America - were proud to present the Free Arts program with a check for $50,000 on August 9, 2022. The retailers and luxury car manufacturer made the donation on behalf of the Genesis Inspiration Foundation.

"We want to see the good work of the Free Arts program continue," said Mark Rushford, the General Manager of Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale. "It's exciting to be a part of helping to bring the fine arts to area children in need."

The Free Arts Program serves children in the foster care system. Children are offered a wide array of fine arts activities, promoting art, music, and theater as ways of self-expression and healing.

"This nonprofit has a big mission, serving children who have experienced trauma in Arizona," said Mark Rushford. "There is clearly a big need for Free Arts programming. With every child they help, the world is a better place for all of us."

Through mentoring, camps, classes, and a visiting professional artists series, the program seeks to address trauma. The children they serve have been affected by child abuse, parental separation, and/or homelessness.

"As Earnhardt Genesis retailers, our stores are honored to work with the Genesis Inspiration Foundation," said Tom Scheurn, General Manager. "Primary funding for Genesis Inspiration Foundation comes from Genesis retailers, like our own, and through generous donations from the public."

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of children through arts education.

"I'd also like to note that serving the community is part of the philosophy of all Earnhardt dealerships," said Tom Scheurn. "Our local history dates back three generations, and we support many worthy institutions here in the Phoenix, AZ, area. We couldn't do any of it without our customers."

Earnhardt Genesis of Gilbert

Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Its mission is to improve educational outcomes

by providing access to transformative arts programming that engages and inspires children in traditionally under-resourced communities.

Related Images











Image 1





Pictured are Earnhardt Auto Center employees presenting Free Arts School with the foundation grant check, from Genesis Inspiration Foundation

















Image 2





Free Arts Sign

















Image 3





Pictured are representatives from Genesis Motors America and Genesis Inspiration Foundation along with representatives from the Phoenix Area Genesis Dealers including Earnhardt Genesis of Gilbert and Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale









