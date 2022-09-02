Quantivate Teams Up With LexisNexis to Make Tracking Compliance Changes Easier for Financial Institutions

SEATTLE, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantivate, a leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced a new collaboration with LexisNexis® that provides compliance professionals with the content necessary to stay on top of constant regulatory changes.

"Banks and credit unions must monitor thousands of regulatory and compliance changes annually. Quantivate's collaboration with LexisNexis gives compliance professionals access to regulatory changes they need in order to monitor risk and adjust business needs accordingly. Quantivate customers can continue to address changes proactively and strategically, saving time and money by avoiding last-minute shifts to their business operations," said Quantivate CEO and founder Andy Vanderhoff.

LexisNexis State Net® is integrated into Quantivate Compliance Management, further expanding Quantivate's expansive library of compliance content and the company's partner network. Quantivate customers will gain insight into regulatory updates as soon as they're published by LexisNexis and consistent access to a centralized repository of LexisNexis content.

"LexisNexis State Net provides extensive regulatory and compliance information businesses need to stay compliant and make smarter decisions," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. "Our partnership with Quantivate gives financial institutions the ability to consistently track compliance changes, view data in a consistent format regardless of jurisdiction and stay on top of bills, executive orders, and ever-changing requirements."

State Net monitors regulatory changes for more than 13,000 agencies covering over 55,000 measures and 600 document types. Financial institutions have the ability to create a customized set of federal, state, and local government compliance alerts pushed daily into Quantivate Compliance Management.

Quantivate Compliance Management goes beyond monitoring pertinent regulations and other requirements. It allows banks and credit unions to organize compliance documentation, run risk assessments, and demonstrate proof of compliance through robust reporting.

About Quantivate

Quantivate has provided web-based governance, risk and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005. Since then, the company has grown to feature a full suite of GRC modules, including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, Policy & Document Management, Complaint Management and Issue Management. Our GRC solutions have helped thousands of companies transform the way they manage risk, improve compliance and strengthen governance. For more information, visit https://www.quantivate.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit https://www.lexisnexis.com.

Contact:

Robin Conner, Marketing

425-332-4675

robin.conner@quantivate.com

