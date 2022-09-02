Genesis Stores Proud to Present Foundation Grant to Scottsdale Artists' School

PHOENIX, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scottsdale Artist School recently received a grant from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. The $50,000 donation was presented by area Genesis retailers in cooperation with Genesis Motors America and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, on Aug. 9, 2022. Earnhardt Genesis of Gilbert and Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale were especially proud to honor this local arts institution.

"For many decades, the Scottsdale Artists' School has been a force for good in our area," said Mark Rushford, the General Manager at Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale. "The Foundation made this donation to continue free programming, arts camps, and class scholarships for the benefit of area children."

The Scottsdale Artists' School is a vibrant hub for the arts, fostering artistic endeavors for kids, adults, and the community. It has been serving the community since the 1980s.

"This School has been instrumental in enriching the creative lives of children," said Tom Scheurn the General Manager at Earnhardt Genesis of Gilbert. "And we hope the Foundation's donation will maintain their scholarship programs to reach more kids."

"Our store and its staff are proud to represent the Genesis Inspiration Foundation and to be part of its good works in our community," said Mark Rushford. The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to supporting education through the arts.

"As Earnhardt Genesis retailers, our stores are dedicated to serving the community just as the Earnhardt family has done for generations," said Tom Scheurn. "And, of course, we couldn't do any of this without our loyal customers as well!"

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Its mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to transformative arts programming that engages and inspires children in traditionally under-resourced communities.

