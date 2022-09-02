English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 2 September 2022 – 6:00 PM CET

Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from Kabouter Management LLC.

Notification of Kabouter Management LLC

On 1 September 2022, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Kabouter Management LLC had crossed the lowest disclosure threshold of 3% on 26 August 2022 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 26 August 2022, Kabouter Management LLC held a total of 2,136,272 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,992,654 (total number of voting rights), Kabouter Management LLC held 2.93% of the total number of voting rights on 26 August 2022.

Kabouter Management LLC is the company managing funds and accounts that owns voting securities in Fagron N.V. Kabouter Management LLC directly manages such voting securities (thus, without any subsidiaries or affiliates). Kabouter Management LLC is controlled by Mr. Peter Zaldivar and Mr. Marcel Houtzager.

Kabouter Management LLC is an investment fund manager which has voting discretion in relation to the voting securities in Fagron N.V. owned by its underlying funds and separate accounts. For such situation, article 9, §2 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008 provides that the management company (i.e. Kabouter Management LLC) needs to file the transparency declaration.

The notification of Kabouter Management LLC can be viewed via this link.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release:

Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC