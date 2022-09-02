English French

Modification of the composition of EDF Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of EDF, which met on 31 August 2022, took note of the resignation of Mr. François Delattre, a director appointed on the proposal of the State pursuant to Article 6.II of the Order n°2014-948 of 20 August 2014, following his appointment as Ambassador of France to Germany.

The Board of Directors thanks him for his contribution to the work of the Board and for his support of the EDF Group's projects and activities in his capacity as Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Delattre had been a director of EDF since June 2019.

Biographies of all Board members can be found at:

https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/edf-at-a-glance/governance/board-of-directors



This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.



Attachment