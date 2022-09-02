Proactive news headlines including Shell, Maverix Metals, Helix BioPharma, Wellteq Digital Health and Trees Corp

New York , Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Shell boss to step down next year - report click here

Jefferies instructs its staff to return to work on a regular basis click here

CleanSpark mines 395 Bitcoin in August as hashrate ramps up click here

Silverton Metals closes acquisition of Snow Lake lithium property click here

Maverix Metals acquires portfolio of 22 royalties from Barrick Gold Corp click here

Helix BioPharma names Dr Gabrielle Siegers as head of research and development click here

Wellteq Digital Health agrees to acquisition by Australia's Advanced Human Imaging click here

Trees Corporation receives license to operate in British Columbia and begins closing its Vancouver Island retail acquisitions click here

Cloud DX announces appointment of Gaurav Puri to its board click here

About Proactive





Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



