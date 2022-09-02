EPCOR Utilities Inc. completes C$450 million debt offering

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) has completed a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term note debentures in the aggregate principal amount of C$450 million. The notes have a coupon rate of 4.725%, and mature on September 2, 2052. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing indebtedness and financing the Corporation's capital expenditure program and working capital requirements.



These debt securities are rated A (low) (stable) by DBRS Limited and A- (stable) by S&P Global Ratings.

The offering was made in Canada under EPCOR’s previously filed short form base shelf prospectus dated December 7, 2021. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acted as co-leads and joint bookrunners for the syndicate of agents which included CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Media Relations: Corporate Relations: Laura Ehrkamp Matt Lemay (780) 721-9001 (780) 412-3711 epcormedia@epcor.com Toll Free 1-877-969-8280 mlemay@epcor.com

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR’s mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer and is ranked among Corporate Knights’ 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.