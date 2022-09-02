LATCH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Latch, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (“Latch” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTCH, LTCHW) securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



All investors who purchased the shares of Latch, Inc. and incurred losses

no later than October 31, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On August 25, 2022, after the market closed, Latch revealed that it would restate financial statements for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 due to revenue recognition errors related to the sale of hardware devices. Specifically, the Company stated that “certain revenue recognition errors occurred as a result of unreported sales arrangements due to sales activity that was inconsistent with the Company’s internal controls and procedures.”

On this news, Latch’s stock fell $0.13, or 12.2%, to close at $0.95 per share on August 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices;

that, as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022;

that there were material weaknesses in Latch’s internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition;

that, as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and

that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



