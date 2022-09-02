Monument Sotheby's International Realty Acquires Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty

BALTIMORE, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Sotheby's International Realty announces the brokerage's expansion into the Brandywine Valley market of Southern Pennsylvania and Northern Delaware with the addition of affiliate firm Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty. The companies achieved a combined sales volume of $1.3 billion in 2021 and will now specialize in markets spanning Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

"As one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the country according to RealTrends, we are proud to welcome Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty to Monument Sotheby's International Realty," said Charlie Hatter, co-owner of Monument Sotheby's International Realty. "Their sales associates are the most productive in the Brandywine Valley market and possess a stellar reputation of quality service. We look forward to building on their established reputation for being the preeminent real estate brokerage in the area."

"As a thriving business in the Brandywine Valley, local expertise, personal service, and respect for our special corner of the world guide everything we do. This new partnership will allow us to expand that vision while deepening the commitment to the communities we serve," said Laird Bunch, co-owner of Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty. "We are thrilled to join forces with Monument Sotheby's International Realty. Together we are poised to continue to deliver an exceptional client experience through in-depth local knowledge, extraordinary marketing tools, and the best technology and will continue to be affiliated with the most trusted and recognized real estate brand in the world, Sotheby's International Realty." Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty will now use the name Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

"While there will be a new sign on the office locations, the sales associates will be backed by additional resources and a large network of colleagues throughout the region that will ensure that every real estate experience is the best it can be", said Shawn Evans, co-owner of Monument Sotheby's International Realty. "As always, our strategy is to look for acquisitions that fit our growth trajectory and that most importantly bring a great team with the intelligence and integrity that mirror the way Monument Sotheby's International Realty does business. We look forward to continued efforts to grow our footprint in the region.

Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty has been in business for more than 20 years representing an impressive portfolio of estates. Monument Sotheby's International Realty was founded to provide an unparalleled level of service and local market expertise. Our handpicked team consists of the most influential and experienced professionals in Mid-Atlantic area real estate.

