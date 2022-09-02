DCP Midstream 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

DENVER, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s, reflecting items of international tax relevance, are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/DCPMidstream.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return, and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to a unitholder’s tax return filing needs, we encourage them to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisor.



DCP is not planning to mail copies of Schedule K-3 to unitholders. To receive an electronic copy of Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at 1 (855) 478-3367.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor Relations

Mike Fullman

(720) 527-6505