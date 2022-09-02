FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

September 2, 2022

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments