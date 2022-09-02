GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

| Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited Golden Ocean Group Limited

Oslo, NORWAY

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2021 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

September 2, 2022

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

 

Attachments


Attachments

GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 GOGL - 2021 Form 20-F