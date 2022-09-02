GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2021 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

September 2, 2022

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

