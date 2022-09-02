Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Luxembourg, September 2, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular SA (“Millicom”) announces that Millicom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The live event will take place in San Francisco and is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 am local time (10:30 am Miami / 4:30 pm Stockholm).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at millicom.com/investors or at the following link.

