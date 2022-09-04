Best Labor Day Mattress Sales of 2022 by Zoma

Scottsdale, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

Zoma has announced a $150 discount on all mattresses, making it one of the best Labor Day mattress deals. Furthermore, the company offers the best Labor Day bed deals.

The latest line of mattresses and beds from leading mattress brand Zoma Sleep has kept the company in the news. The brand has built a reputation for consistently delivering high-quality sleep products at low prices. Zoma Sleep is also known for offering deals that allow customers to save money while still receiving sleep-enhancing solutions.

Zoma Sleep has announced their Labor Day Mattress deals. The company utilizes sleep-enhancing technology, which aids in improving sleep quality. Better quality sleep allows people to recover from workouts faster while helping them wake up refreshed. Their mattresses and beds are also designed to last longer, which provides shoppers with the best value possible.

Labor Day is the best time for people to save money on mattresses. This year, Zoma Sleep is offering a $150 discount on their memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Readers can view all of the affordable mattresses on the company's official website, zomasleep.com.

“At Zoma Sleep, our goal is to provide our customers with high-quality mattresses that make it easier for them to get a good night's rest. Over the years, we've created industry-leading products that are used by some of the biggest names in professional sports. However, because our goal is to ensure that everyone gets a good night's sleep, we continue to offer special promotions and discounts, with Labor Day being one of the best times of the year to replace your old mattress," said a Zoma Sleep representative.

"In addition to discounted mattresses, we have some of the best deals on adjustable beds this Labor Day that are worth checking out," she added. “Shoppers can get 30% off any adjustable bed to truly elevate their sleep experience. Since our deals are for a limited time only, now is the best time to take advantage of them."

About Zoma Sleep

Zoma Sleep is a well-known mattress brand. The company has invested years of research and development into better mattresses, adjustable beds, and pillows that are rigorously tested and athlete-approved. In addition to the Labor Day sale, the company provides free shipping, returns on all mattresses, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.

