Dallas, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas attorney for criminal defense, John Helms renowned and rated best defense lawyer announces that the Firm's website has been updated with the most current federal criminal defense laws and information to provide better knowledge in the area of federal criminal defense.



Image Caption: Dallas Federal Criminal Defense Lawyer John M. Helms Updates Website

Dallas's top-rated criminal defense lawyer Mr, Helms says that the prosecutors in federal cases will do everything possible to demonstrate your guilt. As a result, clients who are facing federal indictments or who have recently been charged under a federal statute should be aware of how their case looks from the prosecution perspective as well as from the defense side of their case. My legal practice has created a wealth of information to assist future defendants, law students and consumers in understanding the dangers and pitfalls of the criminal justice system and how a defendant can avoid taking unnecessary risks with an inexperienced attorney.

The comprehensive resource on law covers:

* Financial Fraud & White Collar Crime

* Healthcare Fraud

* Mortgage Fraud

* Tax Fraud & Tax Evasion

*Racketeering and RICO Violations

* Bribery and Corruption

* Money laundering

* Securities Fraud

* Market Abuse & Insider Trading

* Federal Computer Crimes

* Child pornography

* Drug Trafficking

* Federal Forfeiture

About John M. Helms, Texas Criminal Defense Law Firm

John Helms, Esq. has a Dallas office where he practices State, Federal criminal defense and appellate law.

John Helms, Esq. practices state, federal criminal defense and appellate law in his Dallas office. He has experience in all aspects of the criminal justice system, including jury trials, grand jury proceedings, evidentiary hearings, suppression motions, detention hearings and sentencing advocacy. Mr. Helms also has experience in post-conviction relief matters, such as habeas corpus petitions and appeals. In addition to his work in the criminal justice system, Mr. Helms also has civil litigation experience in various areas, including business disputes. Mr. Helms was rated the Best Criminal Defense attorney in Dallas by Expertise.com.

Formally as an Assistant United States Attorney, he prosecuted white collar fraud, violent crime, firearm, immigration, sexual crimes and drug cases. Responsibilities included trial and appellate work. Never losing a trial or appeal while acting as an AUSA,. Awarded certificates of appreciation from the U.S. Postal Inspectors for financial crimes prosecution and from the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys for review of FBI terrorism reports related to the 9/11 attacks.

Website: https://johnhelms.attorney

Super Lawyer: Top Rated White Collar Crimes Attorney in Dallas, TX

Follow on: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dallascriminaldefenseattorney/

Media contact:

William Perras

214-666-8010

Resources:

https://www.expertise.com/tx/dallas/criminal-attorney?id=2vz5jv0



