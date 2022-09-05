Global Glamping Market Is Expected to Reach $7.11 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global glamping market generated $2.68 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17234

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.68 billion Market Size in 2031 $7.11 billion CAGR 10.5% No. of Pages in Report 400 Segments covered Application, Age Group, Size, End-User, Distribution Channel, Product Type, And Region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in awareness about the benefits of glamping Opportunities Rise in inclination towards comfortable and luxury camping among consumers Surge in number of concerts and large-scale music festivals Restrains Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the growth of the global glamping market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, reduction in demand for outdoor traveling and activities such as camping, trekking, skiing scuba diving, surfing, and other water sports.

This was mainly due to the presence of a rapidly spreading outbreak of COVID-19, and hence governments of various countries across the globe devised stringent social distancing restrictions to appreciably curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The tourism industry as a whole has suffered a serious blow during the pandemic due to the temporary cancellation of flights and transportation. Thus, the outbreak had a negative impact on the market.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Glamping Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17234?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global glamping market based on application, age group, size, end-user, distribution channel, product type, and region.

Based on application, the family travel segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Based on size, the 4-person segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The 2-persons segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the consumers segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17234

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global glamping market report include Hilleberg Ab., Johnson Outdoors Inc., The North Face Inc., AMG GROUP, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, Exxel Outdoors, Bushtec Safari (South Africa), Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK), Huttopia (France), Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK), Arena Campsites (Europe).

The report analyzes these key players in the global glamping market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.