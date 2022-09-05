New York City Motorcycle Accidents Lawyer Updates Websites for Injuries from Motorcycle Accidents

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Aug 6, 2021 - Number of occupants killed in U.S. road traffic by vehicle type 2019 - Source statista.com





The statistic shows the total number of occupants killed in U.S. road traffic by vehicle type in 2019. In that year, around 10,000 occupants of light trucks were killed in U.S. road traffic. Motor vehicle crashes and drug overdoses are the leading causes of death among those under the age of 55 in the United States.

Recent statistics from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) state that motorcyclists accounted for 14% of traffic fatalities in the United States in 2019 despite making up a much smaller percentage of the vehicles on the road. In the same year, motorcyclists were around 29 times as likely to die in an accident than car occupants involved in traffic accidents.

Furthermore, 84,000 motorcyclists were injured across the nation in 2019. In this web resource NYC personal injury attorneys Glenn and Robin Herman explain the most common injuries that occur in motorcycle accidents and how motorcycle accident victims can seek compensation for their injuries.





The Web Resource on Motorcycle Accidents Covers:

Most Common Injuries Involved in NYC Motorcycle Accidents

Whiplash

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs)

Spinal injuries

Broken bones

Amputations Lacerations and abrasions

Internal bleeding

Organ damage

Disfigurement and scarring.

Death

Motorcycle Accidents Compensation



About Herman & Herman Law Firm - Manhattan based Motorcycle Personal Injury Attorneys

Glenn Herman and Robin Herman are New York City Personal Injury attorneys representing seriously injured New Yorkers for over 25 years. Born, raised, and living in the City, the law firm lawyers of Glenn and Robin Herman understood since they became attorneys that when New Yorkers were injured in this Metropolitain, these injured victims needed an attorney that could protect and fight for their rights. Explaining to their injured victims how the law protects their rights and how it can work to help them recover compensation has become their life work..



We hope that you never get into an accident but if you ever need a compassionate law firm contact: https://hermannyc.com/free-case-consultation/ or via phone / text message. 1-845-444-2442

The law firm represents clients in all five boroughs of New York (NY): Manhattan, Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, along with Suffolk County & Nassau County on Long Island, Westchester County, Rockland County, and throughout the entire state of New York





Media Contact

R. William

rperrasjr@gmail.com





Resource:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/193572/occupants-killed-in-new-york-road-traffic-by-vehicle-type/



