SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        5 September 2022 at 8:00 am


Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.94 % shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.05% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   26,374,623  shares

Below 5% voting rights 		  4.94% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 26,374,623  shares

Below 5% voting rights 		4.94% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 257,450 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.04% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 4,194 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 35,282 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 296,926 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.05% shares

Below 5% voting rights


SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

