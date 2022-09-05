ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
5 September 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 2 September 2022, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 2,382 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,043.5 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 54,242 ordinary shares, being 0.08% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395