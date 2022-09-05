Transaction in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 2nd September 2022.
Number of Shares: 1,150,000 (one million one hundred and fifty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.65% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €4.27 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
Dublin
5 September 2022
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie