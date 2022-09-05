AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2022

English Estonian

In August 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 603 284 passengers, which is an 54.8% increase compared to August 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 23.4% to 35 530 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 14% to 89 105 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2022 were the following:

August 2022 August 2021 Change Passengers 603 284 389 715 54.8% Finland – Sweden 201 691 135 783 48.5% Estonia – Finland 343 102 205 145 67.2% Estonia – Sweden 58 491 48 787 19.9% Cargo Units 35 530 28 790 23.4% Finland – Sweden 5 481 5 551 -1.3% Estonia – Finland 26 105 19 427 34.4% Estonia – Sweden 3 944 3 812 3.5% Passenger Vehicles 89 105 78 193 14.0% Finland – Sweden 16 964 15 361 10.4% Estonia – Finland 67 803 57 875 17.2% Estonia – Sweden 4 338 4 957 -12.5%

ESTONIA – FINLAND

August results reflect operations of shuttle and cargo services and half a month of cruise ferry service.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

August results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

