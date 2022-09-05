English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 September 2022 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma’s financial reporting in 2023

In 2023, Sanoma Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Full-Year Result 2022 Friday, 10 February

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023 Thursday, 4 May

Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2023 Wednesday, 26 July

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2023 Thursday, 26 October

Sanoma observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

Sanoma’s Financial Statements and Directors’ Report for 2022 will be published during week 10, which starts on 6 March 2023.

Sanoma Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 is planned to be held on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Friday, 13 January 2023 at the latest.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

