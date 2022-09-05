Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

English Icelandic

In week 35 2022 Eimskip purchased 225,900 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 131,726,500 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 29.8.2022 10:36:05 900 585 526,500 29.8.2022 13:15:46 40,000 590 23,600,000 30.8.2022 14:13:23 40,000 587.5 23,500,000 31.8.2022 15:14:17 40,000 590 23,600,000 1.9.2022 13:47:41 40,000 580 23,200,000 1.9.2022 14:10:23 25,000 580 14,500,000 2.9.2022 14:16:12 40,000 570 22,800,000 Total 225,900 131,726,500

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 1,989,483 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 2,215,383 after them, or the equivalent of 1.3% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 454,076 shares in the company, corresponding to 26.7% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 269,602,840 corresponding to 26,9% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.