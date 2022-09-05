English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 29 August to Friday 2 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 127,528 2,455,135,752 29 August 2022 700 17,752.9700 12,427,079 30 August 2022 700 18,011.0900 12,607,763 31 August 2022 800 17,590.2900 14,072,232 1 September 2022 800 17,028.9600 13,623,168 2 September 2022 600 16,776.2700 10,065,762 Total 29 August - 2 September 3,600 62,796,004 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 2 September 2022* 3,815 17,443.3344 66,546,321 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 76,240 1,409,941,179 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 134,943 2,584,478,077 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 596,520 12,023,852,747 29 August 2022 2,464 18,000.3900 44,352,961 30 August 2022 2,464 18,269.9900 45,017,255 31 August 2022 2,816 17,873.1200 50,330,706 1 September 2022 2,816 17,268.2800 48,627,476 2 September 2022 2,212 17,083.6700 37,789,078 Total 29 August - 2 September 12,772 226,117,477 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 2 September 2022* 11,576 17,704.1557 204,943,307 Bought from the Foundation 2 September 2022* 5,413 17,704.1557 95,832,595 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 305,589 5,725,378,439 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 626,281 12,550,746,125

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 103,111 A shares and 498,615 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.22% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

