Last Chance to Register for this 3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids & Tissue Chips 2022 Conference (Washington, US - September 13-14)

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids & Tissue Chips 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The host is pleased to welcome you all to the 3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids and Tissue Chips 2022 to be held on-site in person live in beautiful downtown Seattle.



This conference is held co-located and concurrently with the SelectBIO Extracellular Vesicles 2022 Conference. All attendees receive full access to both tracks and the networking opportunities during the Food & Beverage events.



This 3D-Models: Organoids and Tissue Chips 2022 Conference focuses on the emerging tools for the ex vivo recapitulation of organ systems on board microfluidic chips and their utility for modeling physiological and disease processes in a controlled environment. Additionally, technologies and tools for fabricating such systems ex vivo including organoids and tissue chips will be addressed during the conference.



There is a co-located exhibition with companies from around the world exhibiting on-site in person at the conference -- the focus therefore is on presentations from academic and industry speakers and exhibits by the companies offering tools, technologies, and services to the field.



Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Required in Order to Participate On-Site at this Event. Participants Not Vaccinated for Covid-19 Can Participate Virtually at this Event. Masks required onsite for all participants.



Agenda:

Bioprinting using Microfluidics-based Approaches

Building Organoids from Various Tissue Classes (Brain, Gut, Lung, etc.) and Studies on these Organoids

Emerging Technologies for Reproducible Production of Organoids

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches

Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications

Tissue-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ki3d8