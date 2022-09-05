Africa SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) Market Report 2022-2027: Subscriptions are Forecast to Triple with 13.64 Million Subscriptions by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa SVOD Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa will have 13.64 million paying SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 4.90 million at end-2021. Only 6.6% of TV households will pay for at least one subscription by 2027 - up from 3.9% at end-2021.

As well as low broadband penetration and low disposable incomes, limited rollout by several global platforms restricts growth. Disney+ will only launch in South Africa and Nigeria. Paramount+ is only likely to start in South Africa. HBO Max will not be a standalone platform in Africa.

Netflix will remain the SVOD market leader, with 6.41 million subscribers by 2027 - or 48% of the region's total. Given its limited rollout, Disney+ will only have 1 million subscriptions by 2027. Amazon Prime will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023. The analyst forecasts 2.63 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



Published in August 2022, this 134-page report covers SVOD movie and TV episode developments. It comes in two parts:

Insight: Africa overview as well as detailed country analysis for 35 countries in a 76-page PDF document.

A 58-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple TV+

Disney+

Paramount+

Netflix

Showmax

