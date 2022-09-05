Ukrainian FinTech against war: How Diia and Tranzzo helped Ukrainians collect $1 million for the army in one day

English Czech

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the beginning of Russian military aggression, FinTech-platform Tranzzo has focused on payment solutions to help Ukraine. The company has launched both money transfers to the army in Diia mobile app of the government service and donations on the fundraising platform UNITED24.



Donations in Diia app were achieved by the Tranzzo team within three days from the beginning of the war. Thanks to the solution of Tranzzo, Ukrainians raised more than $1 million for the needs of Ukrainian military forces using the mobile app on the launch day. During the following two months, the donations reached more than $10 million. In total, more than 280 000 Ukrainian citizens have joined the fundraising.

“The solution for Diia app was created under rocket explosions, in shelters, on the way to safer places. In the early days of the war, we were working almost around the clock to get donations up and running for the Ukrainian military as soon as possible,” says Rita Ochigava, CEO Tranzzo. “We had to reformat our work and adapt quickly to the new realities. Part of our team is now abroad, but we stay in touch and continue working together to bring Ukraine closer to victory.”

For the UNITED24 fundraising platform, the Tranzzo team implemented money transfers from the card of any bank in the world. During almost four months, near $175 million from 110 countries was raised through UNITED24. The platform was created on the President of Ukraine`s initiative to unite the efforts of the whole world in supporting Ukraine.

In addition to its cooperation with the government, Tranzzo invites partners to place a banner on their payment pages calling to help the army. Moreover, the company is creating a solution to encourage donations via Telegram messenger.

For its army support solution, Tranzzo received the award “Best Government FinTech Partner” from the Ukrainian Association of FinTech and Innovation Companies.

Information Reference

Tranzzo is an international FinTech-platform operating in the online payments market since 2017. Nearly 10 million monthly transactions for 3,000 online services and shops are performed using Tranzzo’s IT solutions. The company has 200+ payment integrations that allow merchants to develop business in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia (in particular in India and Japan).