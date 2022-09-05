Global Camping Tent Market Will Revenue to Cross US$ 2700.6 million in 2022 to 2028 Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, New opportunities planning, Share & Trends Analysis, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insights on "Camping Tent Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Camping is an outdoor activity which involves overnight stays away from the home in a shelter, such as a tent, a caravan, or a motorhome. Generally, participants leave their comfort zones to spend time outdoors in more natural ones for enjoyment. A diverse range of camping apparatus is used for camping, hiking, and climbing. Moreover, taking part in activities like hiking, walking or a jog is a great form of aerobic exercise. Camping reduces stress. With the bustling city life, all it takes is a day in nature to reset the mind of any stress and worry. The peace and serenity of nature help calm human minds. A camping tent provides a place to store clothes and luggage. Similarly, a tent offers a place to go away for a little privacy. Camping tents provide protection from sun and rain.

Big Agnes,Coleman,Johnson Outdoors,North Face,Hilleberg,Nemo Equipment,Oase Outdoors,Outwell,Sierra Designs,Simex Outdoor,Vango

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Camping Tent market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1898.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2700.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Camping Tent market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Camping Tent landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The increasing preference for staying healthy and seeking relief from busy and hectic lifestyles, is leading to the popularity of adventure activities. Europe dominated the adventure tourism market in 2015, by accounting for close to 40% of the market. More people are seeking to participate in adventure activities such as hiking, and rock, or mountain climbing, which is directly increasing the demand for camping tents. Camping organizations are offering more camping sites in Europe, leading to further growth in the adventure tourism segment.

Segment by Type

Unnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

E-Commerce Websites

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

