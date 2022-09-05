Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - Remote and Hybrid Work will Spur Growth in the New-Normal

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market sales reached $414.8 million, registering a decline of 4.9%
This study captures the market dynamics in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market, including the changing trends in the tabletop audio, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the adoption of different types of endpoints, and the forecast of endpoint revenue and unit shipments until 2026.
The report also discusses the trends, forecasts, and market shares for the TDM/IP and USB audio conferencing endpoint sub-segments. Further, the study provides recommendations for vendors in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market.
The opportunity for the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market shrank in 2021 as demand for IP audio devices declined dramatically and personal USB audio conferencing endpoint sales slowed down.
Globally, the practice of remote working by employees of large businesses and intermittent lockdowns due to COVID-19 protocols in select countries resulted in IP tabletop audio conferencing endpoints sales declining by 20.8 percent in revenue terms. On the other hand, the slowing of personal USB audio adoption had a negative effect on the total USB audio market, which saw a 5.3 percent revenue growth in 2021 as opposed to 84.2 percent in 2020.
The market's revenue opportunity is increasingly shifting towards USB audio devices. Driven by remote working trends, there will be a slow but steady demand for personal USB audio endpoints. The group USB audio device segment is also gaining traction in meeting rooms as a part of stand-alone audio devices and A/V kits. This segment is experiencing a slew of new product launches that range from low-price to premium endpoints.
On the other hand, the IP endpoint segment is expected to see a gradual recovery on account of enterprises' return to office initiatives. However, user preference for USB wall-mount bars over IP tabletop audio devices in meeting spaces will make it difficult for IP audio conferencing endpoint sales to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Total Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market
- Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation, Definition, and Examples
- Market Segmentation - Stand-alone Audio Versus Modular A/V Kits
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Key Growth Metrics for TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Pricing Forecast - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Revenue Share - TDM/IP Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Key Growth Metrics for USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Unit Forecast by Product - Personal Versus Group USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Percent Unit Forecast by Product - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market
- Pricing Forecast - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
- Revenue Share - USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Personal USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints for Remote Workers - 2022
- Growth Opportunity 2: Premium Personal USB Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Opportunity - 2022
- Growth Opportunity 3: Meeting Room Transformation - 2022
- Growth Opportunity 4: Opportunities by Business Size and Vertical - 2022
- Growth Opportunity 5: Device Management Services - 2022
6. Next Steps
