Cut Resistant Fabrics Market to Reach US$ 8.4 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Cut resistant fabrics find massive utilization in a vast range of applications notably including sportswear, auto upholstery, packing materials, and safety apparel in several end-use industries, which has propelled streams of revenue of cut resistant fabrics market. Apparel manufacturers seek cut resistant fabrics that are also comfortable and lightweight in order to meet the demands from various end-use industries, which will enrich the future market outlook for cut resistant fabrics. The size of cut resistant fabrics market was pegged at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2021.



The authors of the TMR study observed that high performance polyethylene (HPPE) and aramid are the key market segments in cut resistant fabrics market in terms of materials. Massive utilization of cut resistant fabric in personal protective equipment (PPE) currently presents the largest opportunity for cut resistant fabrics market, where these are pervasively used in apparel and gloves. Rise in adoption of PPE among workers in multiple industries in developed nations has invigorated generation of revenue of cut resistant fabrics market.

Key Findings of Cut Resistant Fabrics Market Study

Rising Application of Cut-resistant Apparel in Personal Protective Equipment to Propel Substantial Opportunities : Growing demand for specialty fibers in the making of a wide range of personal protective equipment (PPE) has spurred revenue streams in cut resistant fabrics market. PPE manufacturers are keenly incorporating fabric materials that can offer advanced protection against various industrial hazards, one of which is cut resistance. Emphasis of stakeholders in upholding the safety of industrial workers will steer revenue growth of the cut resistant fabrics market.





Demand in Automobile Upholstery Underpins Enormous Revenue Streams : Automobile upholstery are increasingly utilizing cut resistant fabrics. Rise in demand for automobile thus is spurring the uptake of products in the cut resistant fabrics market. Strides made by automotive industry have reinforced demand for automobile, which will open up profitable avenues for producers of cut resistant fabrics.





Widespread Uptake of Aramid and HPPE Materials in Cut Resistant Fabrics: The TMR study found that aramid was the major segment in 2021 in terms of materials used in cut resistant fabrics market. The segment is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period. Meanwhile, demand for high performance polyethylene (HPPE) is expected to expand substantially over the next few years. The HPPE segment held a market share of 34.1 % in 2021, where the demand is hinged on several attractive performance characteristics.





Cut Resistant Fabrics Market: Key Drivers

Stringent implementation of government regulations pertaining to workplace safety for industrial workers is spurring the adoption of personal protective equipment in various sectors. This in turn is propelling the utilization of cut-resistant fabrics.





Rising adoption of cut-resistant apparel among professionals in law enforcement agencies is driving the revenue size of the cut resistant fabrics market.





Cut Resistant Fabrics Market: Regional Growth Dynamics



North America led the global market in 2021, in terms of value. The regional market is projected to witness colossal opportunities, propelled by rising adoption of the products in the automotive industry.





Europe held a key share of cut resistant fabrics market in 2021 amounting to 29.5%. Rise in industrial automation will propel revenue streams in the regional market.





Cut Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation

Large manufacturers of cut resistant fabrics are geared toward minimizing the impact of variability in prices of raw materials and are keenly strengthening ease of access to these materials. Prominent players are also expanding their product portfolio as part of competitive strategy to bolster their positions in the largely consolidated landscape.

Some of the key players in the cut resistant fabrics market are DuPont, Jiaxing Fuliong Textile Technology Co., LTD., HDM, Inc., Norfab Corporation, C.P.Aluart S.L., PPSS Group, Shanghai Xianying Textile Limited, and Nam Liong Global Corporation.

Material Ceramic Quartz Fused Silica Aramid High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) Others





Product Type



Resistance Level 3 Resistance Level 4 Resistance Level 5 Resistance Level 6 Others



Application Personal Protective Equipment Sportswear Automobile Upholstery Packaging Materials Bags, Luggage & Storage Hurricane Curtains Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





