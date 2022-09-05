Media Advisory - Labour Day: Worker power is key to a stronger middle class

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are encouraging workers to reclaim their power and stand up to employers and governments, as the country struggles to recover from the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The pandemic and its devastating effects aren’t behind us yet, but workers in Canada have an opportunity to help shape the future we want,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “More and more workers are pushing back and demanding better: better wages, better benefits and better working conditions. This is our moment to seize, to shape the world of work we want.”

Workers across the country will gather at local Labour Day events in their communities, after two years of virtual events. Canada’s unions are happy to be hosting in-person and hybrid events, to celebrate workers’ contributions in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We owe a great debt to the frontline workers who kept us safe, healthy, fed and supported over the past two and a half years. Governments and employers must recognize that there is no recovery without workers. In a time when inflation is rising at a breakneck pace, and the cost of living is becoming unlivable, decision-makers must take concrete action to ensure workers aren’t left behind. We should want to see workers in this country thrive, instead of watching them struggle to survive,” said Bruske.

Bruske will join workers and community leaders in Toronto for the annual Labour Day parade. This will mark the 150th anniversary of labour taking to the streets in Toronto to mark Labour Day.

What: Parade Where: Parade begins at Queen St. W. at University Ave. When: Monday, September 5, 2022 at 9:30 am ET Who: CLC President, Bea Bruske

