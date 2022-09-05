Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market Report to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Bio-Botanica, Bayer and Arkema Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cosmetic and toiletry chemicals are used in the formulation of various cosmetic products including skin care, hair care, personal care, and others, and toiletry products. Manufacturers are focusing on organic ingredients to meet consumer demand for organic cosmetic and toiletry products.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for skin care and anti-aging products among individuals is a key driving factor expected to boost the global cosmetic and toiletry chemicals market growth. Furthermore, the increase in spending on toiletry and cosmetic products, the rise in disposable income of individuals will positively influence the market growth.
Also, the growing consciousness about the physical appearance, change in lifestyle, and the rise in working women population are among other driving factors will support the global cosmetic and toiletry chemicals market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the rise in demand for advanced beauty products and consumer expenditure on branded organic toiletry and cosmetic products expected to fuel the market growth.
Market Restraints
Stringent rules and regulations about the toxic chemicals used in cosmetic and toiletry products is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global cosmetic and toiletry chemicals market growth over the forecast period. Also, the rise in use of organic products will limit the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market is segmented into source such as Natural Products, and Synthetic Products, by function such as Processing Aid, Specialty Additives, Cleansing Agents & Foamers, Emollients & Moisturizers, Fragrances & Flavors, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Perfumers, Oral Care Products, Baby care Products, and Others.
Also, the Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF, Bio-Botanica, Bayer, Arkema, Ashland, AkzoNobel, Ajinomoto, Biosil Technologies, Clariant International, ECKART, etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
