United Kingdom Monkeypox Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022

The "United Kingdom Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Treatment (Smallpox Vaccine, Antivirals, Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG)), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market is projected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of monkeypox in the country and expanding population with weak immunity.



The rapid spread of monkeypox is boosting the market's growth by driving the demand for emergency medications for timely and efficient treatment.

Additionally, researchers around the United Kingdom are constantly working to create pharmaceuticals in large quantities so that more patients can avail them. To enable the development of new drugs to stop the spread of monkeypox around the world, research and development operations need to make significant expenditures on cutting-edge machinery and technologies.



Some of the primary growth-inducing elements for the monkeypox treatments market are the expanding infrastructure and the simple accessibility to healthcare facilities.

The United Kingdom provides its residents with modern, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that raise awareness of a variety of disorders. Additionally, the necessity to get tested if experiencing any symptoms is driven by the public's growing knowledge of the monkeypox virus. This increases the need for hospitals or clinics to provide quality medical care.



The United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of treatment, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market, owing to the increasing number of patients getting admitted to the hospital to seek treatment for the virus rather than in other healthcare systems.



Major players operating in the United Kingdom monkey therapeutics market are Chimerix UK Limited, SIGA Technologies, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions UK Ltd., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Mylan N.V., Olon S.p.A., Teva UK Limited, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market based on treatment, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market.

Report Scope

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

United Kingdom Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Treatment:

Smallpox Vaccine

Antivirals

Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG)

United Kingdom Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

United Kingdom Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Rest of United Kingdom

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom monkeypox therapeutics market.

Chimerix UK Limited

SIGA Technologies, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions UK Ltd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Mylan N.V.

Olon S.p.A.

Teva UK Limited

