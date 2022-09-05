Industrial Agitator Market to Gain Value of US$ 25.21 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Assessment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial agitator market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 25.21 Bn by the end of 2031, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This suggests that the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.



The TMR study offers a panoramic view of the global industrial agitator market. Hence, readers gain access to the growth drivers, restraints, and recent developments in the market. Moreover, the global industrial agitators market 2022 study by TMR enlightens readers on different types of agitators, applications of agitators, and emerging trends in the market.

Players operating in the industrial agitator market are focusing on the use of organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to stay competitive. Moreover, several enterprises are seen investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop environment-friendly products. These efforts are also helping companies in the expansion of their product portfolios. Such factors, in turn, are expected to drive the growth in the global industrial agitator market during the forecast period.

Industrial Agitator Market: Key Findings

Industrial agitators find application in a wide range of end-use industries including the food and beverages, water and wastewater treatment, oil, gas and petrochemical, chemical, and pharmaceutical industry. Of them, the manufacturers of industrial agitators are projected to attract notable business opportunities from the chemical end-use industry segment during the forecast period owing to an increase in the use of customized agitators in the sector. Moreover, agitator in chemical industry is being utilized for reaction, suspension, dispersion, and mixing of raw materials. Hence, the expansion of the chemical industry is expected to drive the sales growth in the industrial agitator market during the forecast period.

Agitators are utilized with equipment needed for pre-treatment of industrial as well as municipal water filtration. Organizations operating in the water and wastewater treatment sector require highly dependable, efficient, and durable agitators. Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the demand for wastewater treatment services across many developed and developing nations globally. This factor is resulting into a rise in sales of water treatment solution equipment, which in turn, is expected to create notable business opportunities for industrial agitator manufacturers in the years ahead.

Industrial Agitator Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the product demand from the chemical sector is likely to boost the market growth in the years ahead

Rise in the demand for customized agitators is expected to fuel the expansion in the market

Surge in need for flow maximization and energy efficiency are prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the industrial agitator market in the near future





Industrial Agitator Market: Competition Landscape

The industrial agitator market is anticipated to observe profitable prospects in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to many factors including a surge in the product penetration and increase in industrialization in the region

The North America market is expected to gain profitable prospects in the near future owing to a rise in the adoption of next-gen technologies and rapid expansion of the paper & pulp and chemical industries in the region

Industrial Agitator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Ekato Group

Sulzer Ltd

Xylem, Inc.

Tacmina Corporation

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

Dynamix Agitators Inc.

Mixel Agitators

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Silverson Machines Ltd.

Fluid Kotthoff GmbH

Industrial Agitator Market Segmentation

Product Type Top-Mounted Vertical/ Top-Entry Side Entry/ Side-Mounted Horizontal Static Mixer Bottom Entry Portable

End-use Industry Water and Wastewater Treatment Food and Beverage Chemical Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Pharmaceutical Others

Distribution Channel Direct Indirect



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



