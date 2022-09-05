Composition of Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

English Finnish





Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 5, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. EEST



Aspocomp Group Plc’s Annual General meeting on April 26, 2022 resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting and, where appropriate, to the Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals regarding the number and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors as well as a proposal regarding its composition.



The Nomination Board comprises three members of whom each of the company’s three largest shareholders is entitled to appoint one member. In addition, the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board unless he or she is appointed as an ordinary member of the Board. The company’s largest shareholders holding the appointment right are determined annually based on the ownership information registered with the company’s shareholders’ register on the first business day of September.



Aspocomp’s three largest registered shareholders on September 1, 2022, are Etola Group and Erkki Etola, Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy, and Mikko Montonen, President and CEO, Aspocomp Group Plc.



The following members have been appointed to Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

- Päivi Marttila, appointed by Etola Group and Erkki Etola

- Kyösti Kakkonen, appointed by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy

- Mikko Montonen, representing himself



The Shareholders’ Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2023 to Aspocomp’s Board of Directors by January 31, 2023.







For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





