Global Economic Development Report 2022: Norway and the United Kingdom Hold Steady as the United States Joins Global Leaders

This report diagnoses the significant challenges to the global growth environment, including inflation, thinning margins for fiscal and monetary policy manoeuvres, and rising debt levels.

This report Economic Development determines a region's future growth and development potential measured by its ability to enhance the quality of life for its citizens. This report explores key strengths and weaknesses of the global economy through country-level assessments of growth and innovation initiatives and benchmarks each country on these 2 indices.



The global economy, which was gradually recovering from the pandemic in 2021, has gone into an uncertain period of moderate growth in 2022 caused by the Russo-Ukrainian War which has led to unprecedented global inflation.

Elevated price levels, heightened disruption in global supply chains, and tightening credit conditions are weighing on consumer and business sentiment across geographies.

Moreover, by measuring performance against the major Innovation sub-pillars of Education, Healthcare, Environment, Infrastructure, Citizen Centricity, and Security, this report offers broad-based insights into the global economic pulse and identifies key drivers supporting global growth momentum, such as fiscal consolidation, macro-prudential policies, and thrust to green investments.



In this research, the publisher indexes the top 10 economies worldwide to determine what makes them global leaders in economic development. The publisher intends this report to empower governments, policymakers, investors, and businesses to identify strategic imperatives for future growth.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the strategic imperatives for governments across the globe?

Which countries are the global leaders in innovation?

Which countries are the global leaders in growth?

What forces are driving change globally?

What policies and plans have aided economic growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Environment

Challenges

2 Global Economic Development, 2022

An Overview

Top 10 Countries, Global

Country Ranking

Competitive Environment

3 Country Case Studies

The United States

Norway

The United Kingdom

4 Global Economic Development - Methodology

Global Economic Development Framework - 2 Axes, 7 Priorities

Global Economic Development - Methodology

Global Economic Development - Methodology for Identifying Countries Based on their Future Growth Potential

List of Countries

The Growth Axis - Economy, Investment, Citizens

The Innovation Axis - Six Pillars of Social Priorities

5 Global Economic Development - Detailed Country Scores and Ranks

Index Scores by Country, 2022

Index Rank by Country, 2022

