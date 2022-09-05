Dreame Initiates Campaign to Fight Digital Piracy and Copyright Infringement

SINGAPORE, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreame, the multilingual storytelling platform built by Stary, has launched a first-ever special campaign to fight digital piracy and copyright infringement.



According to people with knowledge of the matter, Stary, the Singapore-based tech startup, has established a specialized team to crack down on such illegal online activities through lawsuits, reporting channels, and collaboration with regulators, associations, and companies.

The official data shows that the rate of an effective crackdown on digital piracy has reached 97% in one week since Dreame initiated the campaign this June. Likewise, by working with third-party channels, Dreame has also resorted to punishment on websites and mobile apps that allow piracy and infringement to exist for a prolonged period.

The past few years have witnessed a global spike in digital piracy, casting a pall over various industries. New research from the cybersecurity firm Akamai revealed that a total of 132 billion visits to pirate sites were recorded during the first nine months of 2021, a 16% rise compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

Moreover, according to the research, the publishing category is second only to TV-related piracy with 30 billion visits.

Steven Mei, the spokesman from Dreame, said the company initiated the piracy-fighting campaign against this backdrop in hopes of maximizing the efforts to protect writers’ rights and interests, hitting a nerve on digital pirates and drawing more attention from third-party channels and within the publishing realm.

“Every single writer makes great efforts to create a book. Without a doubt, piracy and copyright infringement have not only robbed them of income but also dampened their enthusiasm for writing.” Mei added, “And that’s why we always call for respect and protection of their original works.”

It’s noteworthy that Dreame has upgraded a detailed Copyright Complaints Guideline on its official websites, listing different channels and methods for digital piracy reporting.

In addition, Dreame has started a Change.org petition to make more publishing cohorts concerned about digital piracy. In this petition, Dreame appealed to major Internet channels such as Google, Apple Store, Facebook, and Twitter to place more importance on the copyright protection of web novels and to not be used to spread pirated content.

According to the third-party data platform data.ai, from July 2021 to the end of June 2022, Dreame tops the revenue rankings of global online literature platforms, reaching $54.6 million.