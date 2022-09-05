Media Advisory – Labour Day: Worker power is key to a stronger middle class

English French

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are encouraging workers to reclaim their power and stand up to employers and governments, as the country struggles to recover from the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Different workers may need different things in their respective workplaces, but the common thread is always respect,” said Lily Chang, CLC Secretary-Treasurer. “Workers deserve to be valued, and this translates to decent wages, benefits and good working conditions. Unions help achieve this and much more. We work side by side with workers, in solidarity, and through worker power, we help improve the lives of our members across the country. Labour Day is a celebration of our solidarity and worker power.”

Workers across the country will gather at local Labour Day events in their communities, after two years of virtual events. Canada’s unions are happy to be hosting in-person and hybrid events, to celebrate workers’ contributions in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We owe a great debt to the frontline workers who kept us safe, healthy, fed and supported over the past two and a half years. Governments and employers must recognize that there is no recovery without workers. In a time when inflation is rising at a breakneck pace, and the cost of living is becoming unlivable, decision-makers must take concrete action to ensure workers aren’t left behind. We should want to see workers in this country thrive, instead of watching them struggle to survive,” said Bea Bruske, CLC President.

Chang will join workers and community leaders in New Brunswick for the annual Labour Day events.

What: Parade and picnic Where: Parade starts at the Old Court House, King Street East, followed by a picnic at Rockwood Park, Saint John When: Monday, September 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. AT Who: CLC Secretary-Treasurer, Lily Chang

