Cat Litter Market to have a phenomenal CAGR of 5.3% in the next 10 years | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cat litter market is projected to showcase opulent growth over the forecast period between 2021 to 2031 with a surprising CAGR of 5.3%. According to the FMI analysis, the market was expected to generate revenue surpassing US$ 4.3 Bn in 2021, and the direct sales channels are expected to reflect a positive growth outlook with an above-average CAGR of 6.4% through the assessment period.



Cat owners are increasingly spending more money on luxury products for their pets which is resulting in the global cat litter market growth at 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The Future Market Insights reveals that the cat litter market will experience a year-on-year growth rate of 2.2% in 2021.

The cat litter market has reached directly to the consumers and some big brands in the industry are focusing on launching their own websites to promote products such as cat litter deodorizers, cat litter jugs, and cat litter mats directly to the consumer. This is allowing customers to build trust and brands to gain long-term brand loyalty.

Key Takeaways

Pet owners all over the world are treating their pets more like their families and are seeking high-quality care solutions for every issue their pets are facing. The demand for higher safety standards and superior efficacy in applications is expected to surge the market growth.

With the advent of digitalization, big brands are progressively marketing their products through digital channels. The online advertising of pet products is gaining traction across several social media networks, hence, surging growth in the cat litter market.

The millennial generation and older adults are the only two consumer demographics who have shown a significant rise in the adoption of cats as their pets. An increase in posting about cat option on social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram have led to the promotion of sales of cat litter products.

There is a surging shift witnessed among cat owners who are shifting towards different alternatives with more natural and preservative-free materials. Rising awareness regarding environmental impact is driving consumers towards natural alternatives such as corn, wheat, walnut shells, pine, and diatomaceous earth. Owing to these factors have led to a rise in consumers spending more on sustainable litter options.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), approximately 45% or more U.S. households today own a pet. Although dogs are higher popular pet options, cats are making their space, and several pet owners increasingly. The increase in the cat adoption rate indicates a high potential for growth in the market in the coming years.





Competitive Landscape

Major giants operating in the global cat litter industry are concentrating on strategic approaches to conduct promotional campaigns in order to expand their product manufacturing and cater to the demand of an expanding customer base.

More Insights into the Cat Litter Market

North America is expected to dominate the cat litter market by accounting for a total of 76.5% of the region’s value share through 2031. Pet owners in the United States are willing to spend more on their cats which is driving growth in the market.

The U.K. is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities by rising its sales at a CAGR of 2.8% in the European region. The presence of key market players in the region is anticipated to bolster growth in the market.

China is considered the leading manufacturer of cat litter accounting for over 38% of the overall sales within the region. Driven by surging downstream demand, the Chinese market is predicted to be more popular for cat litter, thus increasing sales in the East Asian region.

As per FMI analysis, in 2031, India is projected to account for about 21.7% of sales in South Asia. Pet humanization and the rise in disposable income are some of the surging factors responsible for driving growth in the market.

Cat Litter Market by Category

By Product Type:

Clumping

Non-Clumping

By Material Type:

Clay

Silica

Plant Fibers Pine Paper/Wood Walnut Corn Others (wheat, Grass, Pea fibers, etc.)



By Life Stage:

Adult

Kitten

By Nature:

Natural

Conventional

By Type:

Scented/ Fragrance

Unscented/ Without Fragrance

By Brand Type:

Prestige Brands

Mass Brands

Private Label





By Form Type:

Clay Fine Litter Coarse Litter

Silica Fine Litter Coarse Litter

Plant Fibers Fine Litter Coarse Litter







By Price Range:

US$5-US$10

US$10-US$20

Above US$20





By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Multi-Brand Stores Pet Care Centres Pet Specialty Stores Online Retailers Discount Stores Drug Stores







