Worldwide Introduction of 5G Services Trends Report 2022: FWA is Being Introduced by a Number of MNOs as a High-speed Home Broadband Product as an Alternative to Fixed Line Broadband Services

The analyst looks at the key new trends in 5G services worldwide, focused on the last six-month period from November 2021 to April 2022. The key changes over the period include the deployment of 5G services in more countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, and the deployment of more 5G nodes in established 5G markets.
The introduction of 5G SA (Stand Alone) services: 5G SA is being introduced by more MNOs worldwide to provide improved 5G coverage in urban areas.
The introduction of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): FWA is being introduced by a number of MNOs as a high-speed Home Broadband product as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.
The introduction of domestic 5G services - e.g. EE (Everything Everywhere) has introduced a domestic 5G service offering improved 5G coverage within a house or building.
The introduction of 5G+ services: 5G+ services provide a higher download speed than traditional 5G, with theoretical download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps. In Switzerland, Swisscom has introduced a "5G Internet Booster" product which combines copper wire access with the highest available mobile access speed.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction - New trends in the introduction of 5G services
- The Americas Region - The introduction of 5G services
- The European Region - The introduction of 5G services
- The Africa Region - The introduction of 5G services
- The Middle East Region - The introduction of 5G services
- The Asia Pacific Region - The introduction of 5G services
- Conclusions - New trends - 5G Pricing, 5G services & 5G deployment
New trends in the introduction of 5G services worldwide
- The Claro 60 GB 5G plan (Brazil)
- The TIM Black plan (Brazil)
- 25% promotion off 5G plan rentals by Entel (Chile)
- The Altice Dominica 5G service plans (Dominica)
- The Telcel Renta Plus 5G plans (Mexico)
- The T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service (USA)
- Hey! 5G network announcement (Belgium)
- The 1&1 Mobilfunk 5G plans (Germany)
- A 5G SIM only offer from Eir (Ireland)
- The Fastweb Mobile 5G promotion (valid until the end of April 2022 - Italy)
- The 5G service offered by Makedonski Telecom (North Macedonia)
- The Epic Mobile 5G offer (Malta)
- The Go Mobile Freedom Full Speed mobile data package (Malta)
- The Mobile Data allowances for Ice Mobile (Norway)
- NOS Portugal 5G service (Portugal)
- The Orange Extra Data Package (Slovakia)
- Vodafone Red Spain plans with 5G
- The Tre Sweden 5G service promotion
- The Vodafone UK plans that include 5G access
- MTN Uncapped Home Broadband service (South Africa)
- The Econet Wireless 5G service (Zimbabwe)
- The Zain 5G Family service (Saudi Arabia)
- The Du 5G Power Plans (UAE)
- The NTT DOCOMO Home 5G HR01 router (Japan)
- The au 5G mobile plans (Japan)
- The Nokia 5G Wireless Broadband router supplied by Nokia (2degrees New Zealand)
- The DITO 5G with Home Wi-Fi service (Philippines)
- The FET 5G service (Taiwan)
