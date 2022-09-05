Worldwide Introduction of 5G Services Trends Report 2022: FWA is Being Introduced by a Number of MNOs as a High-speed Home Broadband Product as an Alternative to Fixed Line Broadband Services

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: New Trends in the Introduction of 5G Services Worldwide - Report Explores Differences in 5G Mobile Pricing Applied Across Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst looks at the key new trends in 5G services worldwide, focused on the last six-month period from November 2021 to April 2022. The key changes over the period include the deployment of 5G services in more countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, and the deployment of more 5G nodes in established 5G markets.



The introduction of 5G SA (Stand Alone) services: 5G SA is being introduced by more MNOs worldwide to provide improved 5G coverage in urban areas.



The introduction of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): FWA is being introduced by a number of MNOs as a high-speed Home Broadband product as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.



The introduction of domestic 5G services - e.g. EE (Everything Everywhere) has introduced a domestic 5G service offering improved 5G coverage within a house or building.



The introduction of 5G+ services: 5G+ services provide a higher download speed than traditional 5G, with theoretical download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps. In Switzerland, Swisscom has introduced a "5G Internet Booster" product which combines copper wire access with the highest available mobile access speed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction - New trends in the introduction of 5G services

The Americas Region - The introduction of 5G services

The European Region - The introduction of 5G services

The Africa Region - The introduction of 5G services

The Middle East Region - The introduction of 5G services

The Asia Pacific Region - The introduction of 5G services

Conclusions - New trends - 5G Pricing, 5G services & 5G deployment

New trends in the introduction of 5G services worldwide

The Claro 60 GB 5G plan (Brazil)

The TIM Black plan (Brazil)

25% promotion off 5G plan rentals by Entel (Chile)

The Altice Dominica 5G service plans (Dominica)

The Telcel Renta Plus 5G plans (Mexico)

Telcel Renta Plus 5G plans (Mexico)

The T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service (USA)

Hey! 5G network announcement (Belgium)

The 1&1 Mobilfunk 5G plans (Germany)

A 5G SIM only offer from Eir (Ireland)

The Fastweb Mobile 5G promotion (valid until the end of April 2022 - Italy)

The 5G service offered by Makedonski Telecom (North Macedonia)

The Epic Mobile 5G offer (Malta)

The Go Mobile Freedom Full Speed mobile data package (Malta)

The Mobile Data allowances for Ice Mobile (Norway)

NOS Portugal 5G service (Portugal)

The Orange Extra Data Package (Slovakia)

Vodafone Red Spain plans with 5G

The Tre Sweden 5G service promotion

The Vodafone UK plans that include 5G access

MTN Uncapped Home Broadband service (South Africa)

The Econet Wireless 5G service (Zimbabwe)

The Zain 5G Family service (Saudi Arabia)

The Du 5G Power Plans (UAE)

The NTT DOCOMO Home 5G HR01 router (Japan)

The au 5G mobile plans (Japan)

The Nokia 5G Wireless Broadband router supplied by Nokia (2degrees New Zealand)

The DITO 5G with Home Wi-Fi service (Philippines)

The FET 5G service (Taiwan)

The heraldic shield for the La Boqueria market in Barcelona

Companies Mentioned

1&1 Mobilfunk

2degrees

au

Claro 60 GB 5G plan

Du

Econet Wireless

Eir

Entel

Go Mobile Freedom

Hey!

Ice Mobile

Makedonski Telecom

MTN

NOS Portugal

NTT

Orange Extra

T-Mobile

Telcel Renta

TIM Black plan

Tre Sweden

Vodafone Red Spain

Vodafone UK

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3vo1k