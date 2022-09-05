Nordic Mobile Market Landscape Report 2022: Details of Each Active Operator's Postpaid Plans - Including a Comparison of 2018 Versus 2022 Prices

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: the Nordic Mobile Landscape - 14 Operators Serve 27 Million Customers in the Nordic Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a survey of offers available from the fourteen operators that served just over 27 million customers at the end of 2021.

Telia is the only out of the operators that is active in each of the Nordic countries followed by Telenor in three markets, and operator 3 in two of the four markets with the other operators only active in one country.

Each of the country profile provides details such

subscriber figure (change over last 12 months)

ARPU - (change over last 12 months)

Market share per operator

Details of each active operator's postpaid plans - including a comparison of 2018 versus 2022 prices, family plans, youth offerings etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction - Nordic MNOs

Denmark - MNO Market Landscape

Finland - MNO Market Landscape

Norway - MNO Market Landscape

Sweden - MNO Market Landscape

Summary

