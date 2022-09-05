Detailed planning for the next stage of Kodulahe has been initiated

English Estonian

On 31.08.2022, the Tallinn City Government initiated the detailed planning of the plot belonging to Arco Vara subsidiary Kodulahe II OÜ, located at Soodi 6.

The purpose of the detailed plan is to assign building rights to the property with a land area of 1.42 hectares: for the construction of up to three apartment buildings with partly commercial spaces, one underground and up to five above-ground floors.

CEO of Arco Vara Miko Niinemäe's comment: "The building on the Paldiski road side of the property will be with 5 above groud floors, the houses towards the sea side will remain with four floors. This time, too, we will stick to our principle that a high-quality living environment is the most important factor in real estate development - in the new phase there will be a total of about 75 apartments, so on average only 25 apartments in one building."

The construction right also includes the extension of the existing roadway and the construction of a new light traffic road.





