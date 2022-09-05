Sarcopenia Treatment Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9 % and is expected to reach USD 4,504 Million by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Sarcopenia Treatment Market.

Over the forecast period, the Sarcopenia Treatment Market will register a CAGR of 5.9 % in terms of revenue and the global market size will reach USD 4,504 Million by 2029

Sarcopenia is the aging-related decrease of flesh or skeletal muscle mass. Sarcopenia is linked to physical limitations including the inability to do household tasks and personal care as well as functional impairments in activities like getting out of a chair or lifting 10 pounds. After the age of 60 or 70, the loss of muscle mass may occur more quickly, however the precise rate of decline may vary. An individual may lose 3-8% of muscle mass every ten years. Sarcopenia is characterized by a reduction in muscular mass, weakness, decreased endurance, difficulty ascending stairs, and unsteadiness.

Rising Interest in Sarcopenia Treatment to Promote Growth

The sarcopenia therapy market is anticipated to increase faster than average due to malnutrition and vitamin deficiencies in emerging nations. The significant demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements is anticipated to arise from aging's reduced hormone secretion rate and rising vitamin deficit. Economic considerations including the ageing population's increased consumer spending and rising per capita healthcare costs are anticipated to fuel demand for sarcopenia therapy supplements. The National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA) show that the United States spent 3.3 trillion dollars ($3.3 trillion) or US$10,348 per person on health care in 2016.

Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Recent Development

In February 2019, three oral and poster presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research were announced by Biophytis SA, a Paris (France)-based firm specializing in the discovery of innovative treatments for age-related disorders (ICFSR).

The business detailed Sarconeos (BIO 101), its flagship clinical therapeutic candidate, including its background and distinctive mechanism that targets the MAS receptor for preservation of muscular function in muscle wasting condition, in this conference.

The business also disclosed the clinical trial layout for its current SARA Phase 2 sarcopenia treatment research using the drug Sarconeos.





Report Metric Details Base Year Considered 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Segments Covered Treatment, Route of Administration, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Companies Covered Abbott laboratories Inc., American Way (Amway) Corporation, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nestle S.A., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi Inc., Zydus, Cadila Ltd. and F-Hoffmann La-Roche., Others.

Sarcopenia Treatment Market Key Players

Sarcopenia Treatment Market Major Key Players include: - Abbott laboratories Inc., American Way (Amway) Corporation, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nestle S.A., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi Inc., Zydus, Cadila Ltd. and F-Hoffmann La-Roche., Others.

Sarcopenia Treatment Market Segmentation

By Treatment, it is segmented into

Protein Supplements

Vitamin B12 Supplement,

Vitamin D & Calcium Supplements

Others

By Route of Administration, it is segmented into

Oral

Parenteral

Enteral

By End User, it is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Sarcopenia Treatment Market – Drivers

The market for sarcopenia treatments is anticipated to develop as the senior population rises. The Globe Health Organization predicts that by 2050, there will be 2 billion people in the world who are 60 or older, up from 900 million in 2015.

The sarcopenia treatment industry will increase as a result of the conferences and meetings organized by foundations that serve to spread knowledge and information about the condition.

For instance, the FDA of the United States hosted a public hearing on patient-focused drug development (PFDD) for sarcopenia in April 2017.

The goal of the gathering was to hear from patients about their symptoms and how their disease affected their everyday lives.





Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Due to the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and facilities in nations like the U.S. and Canada, North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the sarcopenia treatment market. Additionally, because the government has placed a high priority on healthcare, the demand for sarcopenia treatments has grown in the area. As a result, technological developments are projected to fuel market expansion for sarcopenia treatments. Europe is expected to be the second largest sarcopenia treatment market over the forecast period.

Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Top Impacting Factors

For instance, Nestlé declared in February 2016 that it had invested USD 42.5 million strategically in Pronutria Biosciences.

Pronutria Biosciences will utilize the Nestlé funding to create PN-107, a novel chemical that may be able to combat muscle loss brought on by age and extended bed rest. The market for sarcopenia treatments is anticipated to expand as a result of these causes.





