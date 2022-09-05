Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 5th September 2022
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 29TH AUGUST 2022 TO 2nd SEPTEMBER 2022
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|31/08/2022
|60 792
|10.25
|623 085
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|01/09/2022
|692
|9.6
|6 643
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|Total
|61 484
|-
|629 728
|-
|-
