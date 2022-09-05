Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 5th September 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 29TH AUGUST 2022 TO 2nd SEPTEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 31/08/2022 60 792 10.25 623 085 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 01/09/2022 692 9.6 6 643 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 61 484 - 629 728 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment