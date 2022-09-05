Apexigen Announces New Data from a Phase 2 Trial Evaluating its CD40 Antibody, Sotigalimab, in Combination with Neoadjuvant Chemoradiation in Patients with Resectable Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancers at ESMO Congress 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with a focus on immuno-oncology, today announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga), Apexigen’s agonist antibody targeting CD40, in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for patients with resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. These data will be featured in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held both virtually and in Paris from September 9-13, 2022.



The full abstract (#1229P) is accessible on the ESMO Congress portal and the e-Poster will be available on-demand starting Saturday, September 10 at 9:00 a.m. CEST. Additional details are provided below.

Title: A multicenter phase 2 study of sotigalimab (CD40 agonist) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers

Presenting author: Andrew Ko, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California San Francisco

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. CEST



About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents designed to harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the transactions, such as the potential value for stockholders; the ability of the combined company to provide innovative oncology solutions, meet the needs of patients and provide meaningful clinical benefits; the potential attributes, uses and effectiveness of its lead candidate sotigalimab; the ability of the combined company to achieve value-creating milestones and pursue strategic partnerships; the combined company’s plans with respect to its clinical trials; and the combined company’s receipt of additional funds. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Apexigen in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on the combined company, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the combined company will be those that the parties have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the ability of the combined company to continue to meet the Nasdaq listing standards, achieve successful clinical results or commercial adoption of approved antibody candidates, or that the combined company will have sufficient capital following the transactions to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the combined company’s filings with the SEC, and in its current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the combined company, and Apexigen assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

