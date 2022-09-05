minimalist phone, the digital detox app for smartphone users, announces 350,000 download milestone

MUNICH, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "This is an important milestone for our app, and speaks to how minimizing screen time resonates with people around the world, especially considering this has largely been a one-person endeavor with a modest marketing budget," notes creator Martin Moravek. "I'm incredibly excited to see where the next year takes us."

minimalist phone app launched in 2020, initially as a response to the COVID pandemic and the adverse effects increased phone usage was having on phone users' overall well-being. Morávek sees the app as a potential solution for multiple phone overuse-related issues, such as insomnia, time management, productivity, and depression. The app has options for both free and premium/full versions.

Unlike other minimalist-oriented smartphone solutions, the minimalist app doesn't require an expensive $200 new phone purchase - it can work with an existing phone and comes in both a free and premium version so that there is something for everyone. And unlike competitors, minimalist phone doesn't prevent people from texting, calling, or using their favorite apps, since realistically these functions are often required for scheduling and work. Instead, the app uses a unique layout, in-app time reminders, app hiding, notification filters, and a monochrome mode to gently nudge the user into reducing their screen time.

"Ultimately, 350k is just the beginning," predicts Morávek. "More and more people are looking for an effective solution to reduce their screen time without having to throw out their existing phone - and that demand isn't going to change anytime soon."

Minimalist phone is a software solution to reducing screen time and taking back productivity, available for devices using Android OS version 6.0 or higher. Launched in 2020 by founder Martin Morávek, minimalist phone is available in five languages and averages a 4.3/5 star rating in the global Play store. The app is offered in both free and premium versions, and allows users to fully customize their minimalist experience.

A short video review is available here.

For further inquiries contact us at partners@minimalistphone.com

